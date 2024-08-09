Dak Prescott not practicing Friday due to ankle soreness

Friday’s practice at Cowboys training camp was missing an unexpected member of the roster.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been absent for all of camp as he looks for a new contract, but quarterback Dak Prescott had been with the team at every practice despite being in the market for a deal of his own. Prescott missed Friday’s session, however, and the team told reporters that Prescott is dealing with some ankle soreness.

The team also said it’s a precautionary move and there’s not concern about a serious injury. Prescott was seen in a walking boot on his right ankle — the one he fractured several years ago — during the offseason, but said it was “absolutely nothing” to worry about and Prescott told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he’s not wearing a boot now.

The Cowboys face the Rams in their preseason opener on Sunday. Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are taking the snaps in Prescott’s place in practice Friday and figure to do the same this weekend.