Dak Prescott on obligation in contract talks: It’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man

Dak Prescott said last week he feels an obligation to other quarterbacks and teammates in contract talks. He was asked to expound on that Friday.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year, $140 million contract, scheduled to count $55 million against the salary cap. His no-trade and no-tag clauses give him all the leverage.

Prescott can choose whether he decides to become a free agent, and he isn’t likely to accept anything less than an annual average of $60 million.

“I’ve never truly cared about the number, whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now,” Prescott said. “That’s why I said I have an agent that I’m confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense.”

Owner Jerry Jones said Friday that talks are continuing with Prescott and holdout receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“I would not have a legitimate progress point there at all [with Prescott], and I really don’t have one for Lamb either,” Jones said. “And it’s not negative. I’m just not thinking that it will do any good to talk about progress.”