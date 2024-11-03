Dak Prescott out with hamstring injury

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right hand and then his right hamstring late in the third quarter.

The team has ruled him out with the hamstring injury.

He injured his hand on a sack by Kaden Elliss on first-and-20 with 1:27 left in the period. He stayed in the game for two throws before a 57-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal, but on the third-down incompletion, it was obvious something was wrong with Prescott’s leg.

Prescott went into the sideline medical tent and then had athletic trainers work on his hand on the bench as Cooper Rush warmed up.

Prescott’s hand appeared swollen in a close-up view from Fox.

The Cowboys trailed 27-13 when Rush entered the game as Prescott watched on the sideline while wearing his helmet.

Prescott finished his day 18-of-24 for 133 yards and a touchdown. He also ran three times for 30 yards after entering the game with 10 rushes for 24 yards this season.