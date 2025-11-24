 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott refused to celebrate his record day until Cowboys’ comeback was complete

  
Published November 23, 2025 10:38 PM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set the team record for career passing yards in Sunday’s 24-21 upset of the Eagles.

Tony Romo, Prescott’s predecessor, had 34,183 passing yards in his career.

Prescott needed 160 yards to set the record, and he tied Tony Romo’s record with a 1-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens at the end of the first half. He broke it with a 9-yard completion to Pickens in the third quarter.

Prescott finished with 354 passing yards, giving him 34,378 for his career.

“They did the whole deal [with acknowledging the record] during the timeout break and some of the guys were giving congratulations, and I’m like ‘No. Whatever. We’ll celebrate this after the win. I don’t want to hear anything about that right now,’” Prescott said.

The bigger team record he set was leading his 25th career comeback, breaking a tie he had with Romo. The Cowboys scored 24 consecutive points to stun the Eagles 24-21. They tied a team record for the biggest comeback in team history, which allowed Prescott to celebrate his career passing yards record.

“Now I can enjoy it a little bit, reflect, smile and laugh,” Prescott said. “I can tell you that initially when I looked up there and saw that, there was a little emotion that hit me that I damn sure wasn’t ready for and didn’t know that would come. That’s why I countered that with anger.

"[I’m] blessed and thankful. It’s the result of a lot of hard work, good people around me, great teammates that care, and we’re going to keep going.”