Dak Prescott refused to celebrate his record day until Cowboys’ comeback was complete

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set the team record for career passing yards in Sunday’s 24-21 upset of the Eagles.

Tony Romo, Prescott’s predecessor, had 34,183 passing yards in his career.

Prescott needed 160 yards to set the record, and he tied Tony Romo’s record with a 1-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens at the end of the first half. He broke it with a 9-yard completion to Pickens in the third quarter.

Prescott finished with 354 passing yards, giving him 34,378 for his career.

“They did the whole deal [with acknowledging the record] during the timeout break and some of the guys were giving congratulations, and I’m like ‘No. Whatever. We’ll celebrate this after the win. I don’t want to hear anything about that right now,’” Prescott said.

The bigger team record he set was leading his 25th career comeback, breaking a tie he had with Romo. The Cowboys scored 24 consecutive points to stun the Eagles 24-21. They tied a team record for the biggest comeback in team history, which allowed Prescott to celebrate his career passing yards record.

“Now I can enjoy it a little bit, reflect, smile and laugh,” Prescott said. “I can tell you that initially when I looked up there and saw that, there was a little emotion that hit me that I damn sure wasn’t ready for and didn’t know that would come. That’s why I countered that with anger.

"[I’m] blessed and thankful. It’s the result of a lot of hard work, good people around me, great teammates that care, and we’re going to keep going.”