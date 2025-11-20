Dak Prescott returns to full participation Thursday

Dak Prescott returned to a full practice on Thursday.

The Cowboys quarterback injured his hip in Monday night’s win over the Raiders and was limited in Wednesday’s session.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” Prescott said, via Schulyer Dixon of the Associated Press. “Got hit in the game, fell on it. Happened early in the game, played the whole game throughout it. It’s a physical game, [and I’m] sore. I was a full participant today, and I’ll be completely fine. Played with much more soreness.”

The Cowboys also saw left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) back to full participation.

Safety Malik Hooker (toe/personal) did not practice after limited work on Wednesday.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) remained limited a second consecutive day.