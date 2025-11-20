 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott returns to full participation Thursday

  
Published November 20, 2025 05:58 PM

Dak Prescott returned to a full practice on Thursday.

The Cowboys quarterback injured his hip in Monday night’s win over the Raiders and was limited in Wednesday’s session.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” Prescott said, via Schulyer Dixon of the Associated Press. “Got hit in the game, fell on it. Happened early in the game, played the whole game throughout it. It’s a physical game, [and I’m] sore. I was a full participant today, and I’ll be completely fine. Played with much more soreness.”

The Cowboys also saw left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) back to full participation.

Safety Malik Hooker (toe/personal) did not practice after limited work on Wednesday.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) remained limited a second consecutive day.