Dak Prescott won’t play but could call the plays in the preseason finale

Dak Prescott won’t play in the preseason finale Saturday against the Chargers, but he could have a hand in it.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that he has not ruled out letting his starting quarterback call the offensive plays. Prescott did the same in the preseason finale last year.

“It’s part of the conversation,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Prescott did not play in the preseason, with 2019 the last time he took a snap in the exhibition season.

McCarthy is the team’s regular play-caller, having taken the job last year after the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. McCarthy called the plays for all but one of his 13 seasons in Green Bay.