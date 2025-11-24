Dak Prescott’s TD run brings Cowboys back to 21-21

The Eagles had a chance to build on their 21-14 lead, but Jake Elliott’s 56-yard field goal try was wide right. That gave the Cowboys good field position.

In only three plays, the Cowboys covered the 54 yards to the end zone.

Dak Prescott completed a 43-yard pass to George Pickens and Javonte Williams ran for 3 yards to set up Prescott’s 8-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys have come all the way back from down 21-0 to tie the game at 21-21.

Prescott is 19-of-27 for 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.