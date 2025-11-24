 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Dak Prescott’s TD run brings Cowboys back to 21-21

  
Published November 23, 2025 07:11 PM

The Eagles had a chance to build on their 21-14 lead, but Jake Elliott’s 56-yard field goal try was wide right. That gave the Cowboys good field position.

In only three plays, the Cowboys covered the 54 yards to the end zone.

Dak Prescott completed a 43-yard pass to George Pickens and Javonte Williams ran for 3 yards to set up Prescott’s 8-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys have come all the way back from down 21-0 to tie the game at 21-21.

Prescott is 19-of-27 for 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.