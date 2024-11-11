Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith listed as non-participants in practice

The Eagles listed several key players as non-participants in practice on Monday.

Those listings were just estimations because the Eagles didn’t hold an actual practice a day after beating the Cowboys, but the statuses of tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (ankle), and linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) will be something to keep an eye on heading into Thursday’s game against the Commanders.

All four players were in the lineup on Sunday, although Slay only played 24 defensive snaps.

Edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) were listed as limited participants. Mailata was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday.