Dallas Goedert did not practice Wednesday

The Eagles returned to practice on Wednesday, and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) did not participate.

Goedert missed Week 2 with his injury but has played the past two games. He was not on the injury report last week and had four full practices in a row before Wednesday.

Goedert, 30, has 12 receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) and right tackle Lane Johnson (shoulder) were limited.

Johnson left Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, playing 43 of 57 snaps. Fred Johnson replaced him.

Dean participated in his first practice of the 2025 season. He has spent the season on active/physically unable to perform after tearing his patellar tendon in the playoffs last season.