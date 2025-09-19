Dallas Goedert has no injury designation, set to return against Rams

The Eagles are set to get tight end Dallas Goedert back in the lineup this weekend.

Goedert missed Week 2’s win over the Chiefs with a knee injury, but he was able to participate in practice every day this week. Goedert moved up to full participation on Friday and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Goedert had seven catches for 44 yards in Week 1.

Quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) was a limited participant in practice all week and has been listed as questionable. Sam Howell has backed up Jalen Hurts the last two weeks.

Running back Will Shipley (oblique) has been ruled out.