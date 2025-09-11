 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Dallas Goedert out of practice again on Thursday

  
Published September 11, 2025 02:33 PM

Tight end Dallas Goedert was on the field for the Eagles when they beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February, but there’s doubt about his availability for this Sunday’s game between the teams.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice shared that Goedert was not on the field. Goedert also missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

Goedert had two catches for 27 yards in the Super Bowl and seven catches for 44 yards in Week 1. Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are the other tight ends for the Eagles.

Running back Will Shipley (oblique) and quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) were also observers at practice for the second day in a row.