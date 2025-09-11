Dallas Goedert out of practice again on Thursday

Tight end Dallas Goedert was on the field for the Eagles when they beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February, but there’s doubt about his availability for this Sunday’s game between the teams.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice shared that Goedert was not on the field. Goedert also missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

Goedert had two catches for 27 yards in the Super Bowl and seven catches for 44 yards in Week 1. Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are the other tight ends for the Eagles.

Running back Will Shipley (oblique) and quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) were also observers at practice for the second day in a row.