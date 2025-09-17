 Skip navigation
Dallas Goedert returns to Eagles practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 17, 2025 07:05 PM

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Goedert missed practice all of last week with a knee injury and did not play against the Chiefs last Sunday. Goedert was listed as a limited participant and will have two more days to work toward returning for this weekend’s game against the Rams.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was also listed as limited with a shoulder injury. Carter dealt with that injury in the summer and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this week that Carter still neeeds to work himself into game shape.

Running back Will Shipley (oblique) was the only player out of practice. Quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) joined Goedert and Carter as a limited participant.