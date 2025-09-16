Vic Fangio: Jalen Carter has to round into better shape

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the season opener after the opening kickoff, so Sunday’s game against the Chiefs provided the first chance to see him in action this year.

During a Tuesday press conference, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he saw some good things from Carter in the 20-17 win. Fangio also said that he’s spoken to Carter about an area where he’d like to see some changes in the future.

“I think he needs to round into better shape, both he and I have talked about that,” Fangio said. “He readily admits that and I think we’ll get more.”

Fangio said he doesn’t think the ejection set Carter back and explained why he thinks he isn’t in optimal condition right now.

“There’s a lot of reasons for that,” Fangio said. “He has had a shoulder issue that has limited his time on the practice field. The shorter practices that we do, the lack of reps that he’s gotten for multiple reasons, all of that.”

The Eagles have enough depth to allow Carter time to work himself back to top form, so this issue shouldn’t be a major obstacle for the team as long as everything comes together in time for the thick of the playoff race.