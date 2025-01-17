Dallas Goedert returns to practice, good to go Sunday

Tight end Dallas Goedert made one of the biggest plays in the Eagles’ Wild Card round win over the Packers and he’ll be available to try to do the same against the Rams on Sunday.

Goedert missed practice on Thursday because of an illness, but returned for a limited practice on Friday and did not receive an injury designation for the divisional round. Goedert caught a short pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the third quarter last Sunday and turned it into a 24-yard touchdown thanks to several well-delivered stiff-arms to would-be tacklers.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is also on track to play. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday before getting in a full practice Friday. Brown’s appearance on the report was explained as a knee injury and rest.

Defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) is the only player ruled out for the Eagles.