Dallas Turner signs rookie deal with Vikings

The Vikings now have both of their first-round picks under contract.

After it was reported on Friday that quarterback J.J. McCarthy had agreed to terms with Minnesota, the club announced on Sunday that McCarthy and linebacker Dallas Turner have each signed their rookie deals.

The Vikings traded up to select McCarthy at No. 10 overall and then traded back into the first round to select Turner at No. 17.

Turner, 21, was the SEC co-defensive player of the year in 2023 for his performance in his last year at Alabama. He finished the season tied for the conference lead with 10 sacks and a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss.

McCarthy and Turner put pen to paper after reporting for training camp this weekend.