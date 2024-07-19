Report: J.J. McCarthy agrees to terms with Vikings

The Vikings have two of the league’s three remaining unsigned draft picks, but one of them should be off that list soon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that quarterback J.J. McCarthy has agreed to a deal with the team. The 10th overall pick will sign a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $21.85 million that includes a $12.71 million signing bonus and the Vikings will have a team option for a fifth season.

Minnesota’s other unsigned pick is their other first-round pick Dallas Turner. With McCarthy done, the edge rusher also seems likely to come to terms before the Vikings rookies report to camp on Sunday.

With McCarthy’s contract status settled, he’ll turn his full attention to competing with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job. Darnold is currently atop the depth chart, but McCarthy wasn’t drafted at the top of the first round to spend extended time on the bench.