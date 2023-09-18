Dalton Risner agrees to sign with Vikings

Guard Dalton Risner’s long stay on the free agent market has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Risner has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Vikings. The pact is worth up to $4 million.

Risner was a Broncos second-round pick in 2019 and he spent the last four years in Denver. Risner started all 62 games he played for the AFC West club, but didn’t land a deal with a team at any point this offseason.

Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper coached Risner in Denver for three seasons, so there’s a connection in place as Risner settles in with his new team. The Vikings played without left tackle Christian Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradbury last week and saw Darrisaw’s replacement Oli Udoh go down with a season-ending quad injury. They’ve also been without guard Chris Reed, so Risner should be a useful piece for them as they work to keep things functioning up front.