Dalton Schultz returns to practice as limited participant

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s win over the Broncos with a hamstring injury.

Schultz was limited.

His 40 catches and 455 receiving yards rank third on the team, and the absence of Tank Dell, who is out for the season with a fractured fibula, makes Schultz’s presence more important.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), right tackle George Fant (hip), safety Jimmie Ward (shoulder), wide receiver Robert Woods (rest) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Will Anderson (shoulder), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder) and wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) were limited participants.