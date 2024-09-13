 Skip navigation
Dalton Schultz will play, but Juice Scruggs, Dameon Pierce are questionable

  
September 13, 2024

The Texans will have starting tight end Dalton Schultz against the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Schultz returned to practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday while rehabbing an ankle injury. He has no designation.

He made three catches for 16 yards in the opener.

The Texans list starting center Juice Scruggs (groin) and backup running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) as questionable. Neither practiced Friday after both popped up on the practice report Thursday as limited participants.

Jarret Patterson took first-team reps at center Friday.

Pierce played only nine offensive snaps and five on special teams in the opener as starter Joe Mixon played 57 snaps and third-stringer Dare Ogunbowale 13. The Texans have Cam Akers on the practice squad, and he would replace Pierce against the Bears.

Safety M.J. Stewart (knee) was ruled out.