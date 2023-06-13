 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dalvin Cook: No rush to sign, I’m looking for right situation

  
Published June 13, 2023 11:52 AM
vxs373lJD4Fh
June 12, 2023 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question what the magic number is to get free agent Dalvin Cook to sign with a new team and assess where his most likely landing spots are.

Running back Dalvin Cook became a free agent when the Vikings released him last week and it may be a little while before he is back under contract to an NFL team.

Cook appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday and said he’s “looking forward to this next step” in his football career. He said he’s had a lot of people reach out to him since his release became official, but doesn’t feel “it’s a rush” for him to sign with anyone right away.

“I want the value,” Cook said. “I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook. I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win. Like you said, the money is going to come. If you play good, they’re going to pay you. I just want to go somewhere where it feels like it’s home to me and help somebody win and just go be me. Just go turn it loose and look for a home. That’s it.”

Cook said his shoulder is “feeling great” after having surgery earlier in the offseason, so that shouldn’t be an impediment to him landing a deal once he’s ready to start the next chapter of his playing career.