NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Damar Hamlin encourages CPR training

  
Published February 1, 2023 01:06 AM
nbc_pft_hamlinlove_230130
January 30, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to a video update from Damar Hamlin, where the safety thanks everyone for all the support he has received, and question what next steps will look like.

Thirty days ago, Damar Hamlin’s life was saved. Now, he’s actively trying to save other lives.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, the Bills safety has partnered with the American Heart Association to encourage CPR education and training.

It’s called the Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge. Step one is to watch a one-minute video to learn hands-only CPR at heart.org/3 . Step 2 is to donate to the American Heart Association for CPR training and other programs. Step 3 is to challenge three others to do the same.

Hamlin got things going by challenging Michelle Obama, LeBron James, and Tom Brady to participate.

The Saints and Packers previously have provided dozens of AEDs to their local communities for use by youth recreational facilities. (If more teams have done so, let us know . If they haven’t, what are we waiting for? )

Between enhanced CPR training and AED availability -- along with greater awareness as to the condition known as commotio cordis -- lives will indeed be saved by Damar Hamlin’s ordeal. To his credit, Damar Hamlin is doing his part to make sure of it.