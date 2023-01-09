 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Damar Hamlin out of hospital, back in Buffalo

  
Published January 9, 2023 10:12 AM
nbc_csu_billspats_230109
January 9, 2023 01:47 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the special closeness of the Buffalo Bills that allowed the team to come together and defeat the New England Patriots to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC following an emotional week.

Monday brought another big step in Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery from last week’s cardiac arrest.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said at a Monday press conference that Hamlin has been released from the hospital. He returned home to Buffalo on a flight earlier in the day.

The doctors said that Hamlin had been walking around the hospital before his release and that he will continue his recovery under the care of doctors in Buffalo. They said they were “ecstatic” about the pace and extent of Hamlin’s recovery over less than a week.

One would imagine that there’s a good chance Hamlin will be in attendance for next weekend’s Wild Card game against the Dolphins and that would make for another emotional moment at Highmark Stadium after a Sunday filled with them during the win over the Patriots.