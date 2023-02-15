 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Damar Hamlin says he didn’t intend to offend with Jesus jacket at Super Bowl

  
Published February 15, 2023 03:27 PM
nbc_nflawards_damar_230209
February 9, 2023 10:18 PM
In a special moment at the 2022 NFL Honors, Damar Hamlin gives a powerful speech alongside the Bills and Bengals medical staffs and doctors form the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who captured the hearts of millions after nearly dying on the field more than six weeks ago, found himself in an unexpected controversy after appearing at the Super Bowl with a jacket containing images of Jesus that some found offensive.

“After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin said on Twitter, via ESPN.com. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. . . . My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images.”

Hamlin wore a Takashi Murakami “Travis Jesus” jacket on Sunday at the Super Bowl, where he participated in pregame activities and sat in a suite with Commissioner Roger Goodell and Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Among the vocal critics of Hamlin was former NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson shed light on the situation in an Instagram post.

“After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent,” Peterson said. “I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior.”

The First Amendment protects the ability of folks like Damar Hamlin to wear that jacket, and it protects the ability of people to complain about it. Jesus, in my view, would be far more concerned about how we care for each other (or don’t) than whether we make fashion choices that some would regard as offensive.