Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin.

Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That good news follows the statement from the Bills yesterday, which also said Hamlin is making progress . Although Hamlin remains in critical condition since he collapsed on the field on Monday night, signs of progress come as welcome news to his family and his team.

The NFL is not ruling out postponing the Bills’ game against the Patriots on Sunday, and football has become secondary to the life-and-death situation facing Hamlin. But reassurance from Hamlin’s father may be a sign that the Bills will be able to conclude the season as scheduled on Sunday.