Damontae Kazee ejected; Michael Pittman Jr., Zack Moss, Minkah Fitzpatrick injured

The Steelers will be without safety Damontae Kazee for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Colts.

Kazee was ejected from the game in the second quarter for making a hit to Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr.'s head while Pittman was trying to make a catch in the second quarter.

Pittman was checked out briefly on the sideline before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation. He was joined there by running back Zack Moss, who is having his right arm looked at after injuring it on his touchdown earlier in the quarter.

The Steelers lost another defensive back shortly after Kazee’s ejection. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went to the sideline medical tent after breaking up a pass to Alec Pierce and has not returned to the game. He is considered questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Colts kept driving through all that action and got the ball to the 1-yard-line, but Gardner Minshew threw an incompletion on third down and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery dropped a pass in the end zone on fourth down to keep the Steelers up 13-7.