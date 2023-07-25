 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: C.J. Gardner-Johnson seems to be OK

  
Published July 25, 2023 08:09 AM

It appears the Lions and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson dodged a bullet on Monday.

There was a lot of concern about Gardner-Johnson’s condition when he was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury during Monday’s practice, but reports later in the day indicated Gardner-Johnson avoided the worst-case scenario. That was also the message from Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday morning when he provided an update on Gardner-Johnson’s condition.

“It appears to be that he’s going to be OK,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It doesn’t appear to be anything serious. So we’ll see. The images look pretty good. He may be out a day or two, but seems to be OK.”

Gardner-Johnson was one of three defensive backs that the Lions signed this offseason in a bid to upgrade their defense. The good news about his condition means he’ll get a chance to show that was the right move by Detroit.