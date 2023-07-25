Dan Campbell: C.J. Gardner-Johnson seems to be OK

It appears the Lions and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson dodged a bullet on Monday.

There was a lot of concern about Gardner-Johnson’s condition when he was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury during Monday’s practice, but reports later in the day indicated Gardner-Johnson avoided the worst-case scenario. That was also the message from Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday morning when he provided an update on Gardner-Johnson’s condition.

“It appears to be that he’s going to be OK,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It doesn’t appear to be anything serious. So we’ll see. The images look pretty good. He may be out a day or two, but seems to be OK.”

Gardner-Johnson was one of three defensive backs that the Lions signed this offseason in a bid to upgrade their defense. The good news about his condition means he’ll get a chance to show that was the right move by Detroit.