 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Washougal 2023 2-stroke Carson Brown scenic.jpg
Carson Brown wins 2-stroke Challenge at the Washougal Nationals
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 9
Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid
Christian Watson
2023 Fantasy Sleepers and Busts: Don’t Overlook Watson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bhatiavictoryreactions_230724.jpg
How big is first career PGA Tour win for Bhatia?
nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Washougal 2023 2-stroke Carson Brown scenic.jpg
Carson Brown wins 2-stroke Challenge at the Washougal Nationals
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 9
Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid
Christian Watson
2023 Fantasy Sleepers and Busts: Don’t Overlook Watson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bhatiavictoryreactions_230724.jpg
How big is first career PGA Tour win for Bhatia?
nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: MRI reveals no structural damage to C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s knee

  
Published July 24, 2023 01:40 PM

The Lions have avoided a serious injury to one of their key players early on in training camp.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, an MRI revealed no structural damage to C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s knee, and the defensive back is considered day-to-day.

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after going down during team drills in Monday’s practice. He was reportedly on the ground for more than five minutes until trainers helped get him to his feet. He then didn’t place any weight on his right leg as he was moved to the cart.

Because all accounts noted that the injury looked so serious on the field, this outcome is clearly a best-case scenario for Gardner-Johnson and the team.

The defensive back signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in the spring.