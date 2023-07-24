Report: MRI reveals no structural damage to C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s knee

The Lions have avoided a serious injury to one of their key players early on in training camp.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, an MRI revealed no structural damage to C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s knee, and the defensive back is considered day-to-day.

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after going down during team drills in Monday’s practice. He was reportedly on the ground for more than five minutes until trainers helped get him to his feet. He then didn’t place any weight on his right leg as he was moved to the cart.

Because all accounts noted that the injury looked so serious on the field, this outcome is clearly a best-case scenario for Gardner-Johnson and the team.

The defensive back signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in the spring.