Dan Campbell confirms Marcus Davenport out for season, Sam LaPorta day-to-day

Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided updates on several players in his Monday press conference, including defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Campbell noted that Davenport has indeed suffered a season-ending injury, though the team is still getting some more opinions on it. Davenport, 28, signed a one-year deal with Detroit in March to provide another pass-rushing option.

He had recorded a half-sack and four quarterback hits in two games. He missed Week 2 with a groin injury.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes will also be out for some time with a knee injury. The team is also gathering more information on him to determine a firm timeline for his return to the field. Campbell said he’s not yet sure whether or not Barnes needs to go on injured reserve.

“We’re still getting second opinions on that,” Campbell said. “What we know right now is he’s going to be down for a little while. We know that. And then it’s just a matter as these opinions keep coming back, how long is that going to be?”

Barnes has recorded 10 total tackles with one pass defensed in three games.

Safety Brian Branch is also in concussion protocol.

But in more positive news, Campbell noted the rest of the team is day-to-day — including tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle). LaPorta has eight catches for 94 yards in the season’s first three games.