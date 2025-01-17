 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Detroit will be the loudest place the Commanders have played

  
Published January 17, 2025 08:47 AM

Lions coach Dan Campbell says his defense is going to benefit from home-field advantage against the Commanders on Saturday.

“You can be in loud environments — ours will be the loudest they’ve been in all year,” Campbell said. “How does it affect them? It only takes one for it to be something goes awry and ends that series or something happens out of it. That’s all you’re looking for. That’s all you’re hoping for. So I’m glad we’re at home, I can’t wait to hear that crowd, we know they’re behind us and it’s going to be electric.”

Campbell said one of the reasons he wanted to be the head coach in Detroit is that he knew there was a local fan base that was desperately waiting for the Lions to put a winner on the field.

“This is a sleeping giant for football,” Campbell said. “This is a sports town and for everybody to feel like they’re a part of it, this is our team, and they represent us.”

Detroit is the only city that has had an NFL team every year since the first Super Bowl, without ever getting to the Super Bowl. The fans know this year’s team has the best chance of any team they’ve ever seen to make it. And they’re ready to be a part of it on Saturday.