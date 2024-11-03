Dan Campbell does it again, fourth down decision gives Lions lead over Packers

The Lions and Packers both reached fourth-and-5 on their opening drives. Dan Campbell kept his offense on the field. Matt LaFleur did not.

The result? Lions 7, Packers 3.

After the Packers had a long drive to start the game but settled for a field goal on fourth-and-5 from the 12-yard line, the Lions also had a long drive to start the game. And their drive stalled with fourth-and-goal at the 5-yard line. But Campbell, the Lions coach who has been perhaps the most forward-thinking coach on fourth downs in football, decided to go for it. After the Packers jumped offside to give the Lions half the distance to the goal line, Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown pass.

It’s to Campbell’s credit that he continues to trust both the analytics and his offense, even. as he takes criticism when it doesn’t work, as was the case in last year’s NFC Championship Game. This is another big game for the Lions, and this time Campbell’s call paid off in a big way.