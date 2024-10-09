Dan Campbell expects Frank Ragnow to play this week

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that center Frank Ragnow was back at practice after missing Week Four’s win over the Seahawks with a pectoral injury and it sounds like that return went well.

Campbell was on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning and he said that he expects Ragnow to play against the Cowboys this week. Safety Brian Branch, who was out with an illness, also appears to be on the right track.

“I think that we had a few more injuries here early in the season that you would hope for,” Campbell said, via Christian Booher of SI.com. “Look, I think everything happens for a reason and it worked out for us. It looks like we’re gonna get Frank back, and I think B.B. is in a good place. So it’s good, and now here we go.”

The Lions had a bye last week and the good injury news is a sign that the time off served them well.