 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: Frank Ragnow is stubborn, so he wants to play

  
Published September 24, 2024 10:53 AM

News emerged on Monday that Lions center Frank Ragnow has a partially torn pectoral muscle that would make him week-to-week.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, Ragnow is not satisfied with that timeline.

In a Tuesday interview with 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell confirmed that Ragnow has a pectoral injury and said that Ragnow wants to play through it.

“Look, first of all, Frank is stubborn,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Hard-headed Frank. And he’s tough, he’s stubborn, so he wants to go. And he always wants to go, but this is something that we’re still talking about right now. I’m not entirely sure what we’re going to do with him.”

Ragnow did not miss a snap in Detroit’s Week 3 victory over Arizona, with Campbell noting that the center played through the injury for part of the game.

That’s nothing new for Ragnow, who has been on the field despite several injury issues throughout his career since Detroit selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2018.

But whether Ragnow will be able to do that for this issue is yet to be determined. The Lions will play the Seahawks on Monday night in Week 4, so the club has an extra day to determine Ragnow’s status.

“A lot of it is where’s he going to feel by middle or end of the week,” Campbell said. “But he does have something in there and he did play through some of this last week. And so we’ll do what’s best for him and what’s best for us in the moment, ultimately.

“But you know how I feel about Frank, we all do. Appreciate the heck out of him. He’s tough, man.”