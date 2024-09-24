Dan Campbell: Frank Ragnow is stubborn, so he wants to play

News emerged on Monday that Lions center Frank Ragnow has a partially torn pectoral muscle that would make him week-to-week.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, Ragnow is not satisfied with that timeline.

In a Tuesday interview with 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell confirmed that Ragnow has a pectoral injury and said that Ragnow wants to play through it.

“Look, first of all, Frank is stubborn,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Hard-headed Frank. And he’s tough, he’s stubborn, so he wants to go. And he always wants to go, but this is something that we’re still talking about right now. I’m not entirely sure what we’re going to do with him.”

Ragnow did not miss a snap in Detroit’s Week 3 victory over Arizona, with Campbell noting that the center played through the injury for part of the game.

That’s nothing new for Ragnow, who has been on the field despite several injury issues throughout his career since Detroit selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2018.

But whether Ragnow will be able to do that for this issue is yet to be determined. The Lions will play the Seahawks on Monday night in Week 4, so the club has an extra day to determine Ragnow’s status.

“A lot of it is where’s he going to feel by middle or end of the week,” Campbell said. “But he does have something in there and he did play through some of this last week. And so we’ll do what’s best for him and what’s best for us in the moment, ultimately.

“But you know how I feel about Frank, we all do. Appreciate the heck out of him. He’s tough, man.”