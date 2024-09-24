Lions C Frank Ragnow is week-to-week with partially torn pec

The Lions have an injury to deal with, smack dab in the middle of their offensive line.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that starting center Frank Ragnow is week-to-week with a partially torn pec.

Ragnow suffered the injury during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. It happened early in the game.

It’s not expected to be season ending. Michael Niese is listed as the backup to Ragnow at the center position.

Ragnow is a seven-year veteran and a three-time Pro Bowler.

The Lions host the Seahawks next Monday night. Their bye lands at Week 5.