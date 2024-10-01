Dan Campbell gave Jared Goff a game ball on Tuesday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed regret on Monday night that he hadn’t given Jared Goff a game ball after the quarterback finished 18-of-18 passing for 292 yards with two touchdowns and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Campbell told reporters on Tuesday that his mistake has been corrected.

“We found one, yes we did,” Campbell said with a chuckle in his press conference. “Normally what we do is, I’ll give out an immediate game ball afterwards. And normally we always have another one or two that show up when we do it here — like the day after the game, after a win.

“So, that was an easy one to get him that one.”

Goff had the most passes and yards without an incompletion in NFL history on Monday night, helping power the Lions to a 42-29 victory over the Seahawks.

Detroit will have its bye in Week 5 before going to Texas to play the Cowboys in Week 6.