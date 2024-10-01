Dan Campbell regrets failing to give Jared Goff a game ball after perfect night

On Monday night, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was perfect in every respect. In one specific respect, Lions coach Dan Campbell was not.

Campbell forgot to give Goff a game ball after his 18-for-18 performance, which included two passing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

“I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18, but I knew he played really well. You could feel it. He really found his rhythm early.”

The game balls went to receiver Jameson Williams and safety Kerby Joseph.

For his part, Goff wasn’t upset.

“That’s OK,” Goff said. “We’ll see, maybe he’ll make it up, but that’s OK. I’m just happy we got the win.”

Goff could have had a little more fun with it by saying something like, “If he does it again, I’ll just post his address on social media.”