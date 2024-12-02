Dan Campbell: “I don’t really give a crap” about Jahmyr Gibbs’ leaked protection calls

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was informed at the podium over the weekend that running back Jahmyr Gibbs had posted a photo to social media from inside the team facility that showed some of Detroit’s protection calls on a whiteboard.

In a radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Monday, Campbell downplayed the issue, saying he isn’t worried about it.

“I don’t really give a crap,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “If we’re going to lose because of code words then we’re not good enough anyway. So I think we’ll just post the whole fricking playbook out there and every code word we’ve got. And it doesn’t matter. It’s not going to hurt us, it won’t affect us and it’s all good.”

Campbell noted that those words are used during games and opponents can pick them up from the TV copy of game film.

“I mean, you guys at home get more than we do, until after the game,” Campbell said. “I’m telling you, it’s crazy. Listen, it’s all out there and you can find any and everything that you need on the tape and how to attack people, how they’re going to attack you and no, listen, I’m not losing sleep over that.

“Now, do I want us posting stuff up from our locker room or our players or whatever? No, I don’t because you don’t know what’s going to happen with something like that. But no, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not a big deal.”

Campbell added that he and Gibbs are fine.

“As a matter of fact, I joked at him about it yesterday,” Campbell said. “I messed with him, so it’s good. I’m not even worried about it.”

Gibbs has rushed for 973 yards with 10 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 282 yards with one TD in 2024.