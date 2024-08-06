Dan Campbell: I don’t see Jared Goff playing in preseason opener

The Lions will open their preseason slate against the Giants on Thursday night, but no one should tune in with the expectation of seeing the team’s top players.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about who will be playing during a press conference on Tuesday and his answer pointed to the players vying for spots on the bottom of the roster or the practice squad. Campbell said that he doesn’t see quarterback Jared Goff playing and that he will have plenty of company on the sideline.

“I’ve got a little bit of an idea. Some of the guys we know we’re gonna count on during the season, I don’t see them necessarily playing,” Campbell said.

The Lions have their second day of joint practices with the Giants on Tuesday and any further first-team work against opposing players will have to wait.