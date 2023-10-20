Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to play, carry the load vs. Ravens

David Montgomery may be out, but Jahmyr Gibbs is in.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in his Friday press conference that he’s expecting Gibbs to return from his hamstring injury this weekend as Detroit plays Baltimore.

That’s good news, as Montgomery will miss Sunday’s game with a ribs injury. While Gibbs hasn’t necessarily functioned as the lead back in the four games he’s played this year, the first-round pick seems likely to be The Guy in Week 7.

“Certainly, I think he’s going to need to take the load of it,” Campbell said. “We’re just going to have to see where he’s at. I’d like to say we want to be careful with him, but the reality of it is, we need him. So, we’ll go as far as he can take us here — trying to be as smart as we can.

“But, he’s got to go. He’s ready.”

In four games, Gibbs has rushed for 179 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He’s also caught 14 passes for 70 yards.

Campbell said the Lions won’t need to change much when it comes to their run scheme, noting that they feel good about Gibbs running between the tackles.

“We’re keeping the identity of what we do and the core of what we do in the run game,” Campbell said. “So, that won’t really change.”

Detroit will release its full injury report later on Friday.