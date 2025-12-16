 Skip navigation
Former Raiders head coach Mike White dies at 89

  
Published December 15, 2025 08:32 PM

Former Raiders head coach Mike White died Sunday in Newport Beach, California, the team announced on Monday. He was 89.

White was the Raiders’ quarterbacks and offensive line coach from 1990-94 before becoming the head coach in 1995. He lasted only two seasons, going 8-8 and 7-9.

White finished his career with three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Rams.

“The Raiders Family is saddened by the passing of Mike White, former head coach of the Silver and Black and a long-time NFL and college coach and mentor,” the Raiders said in a statement. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Mike’s family at this time.”

White, a Bay Area native, starred at Cal and coached at his alma mater, Stanford and Illinois. In 1978-79, he served on the 49ers’ staff as the offensive line coach.

He coached under Bill Walsh and Dick Vermeil before getting his first head coaching job.

White was head coach at Cal from 1972-77 and at Illinois from 1980-87.