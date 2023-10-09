Dan Campbell: Jared Goff is playing at a high level and I love his confidence

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had another strong game on Sunday, helping power the Lions to a 42-24 victory over the Panthers.

Goff finished the day 20-of-28 passing for 236 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 132.4 passer rating. That final line broke a streak of three consecutive games with a pick.

In his postgame press conference, head coach Dan Campbell complimented Goff’s play — but added a caveat.

“There’s always more Goff can give, and that’s a great thing because he is playing at a high level right now,” Campbell said. “He’s playing at a high level, and I love where his confidence is at. And we came out saying we wanted to throw this ball early in this game and, man, he was on fire.

“He’s taken a couple of hits here and he bounces up off the turf, but once again he’s playing really good football for us and we have a tremendous amount of confidence in him. But I’m sure if you ask him of course he’s got more to give and we expect more, so we’re in a great place right now with him.”

Through five games, Goff has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,265 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. That’s good for a 104.4 passer rating, which would be the best mark of his career.