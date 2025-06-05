Dan Campbell: Lions’ defense “cooking pretty good” with new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard

Lions head coach Dan Campbell promoted Kelvin Sheppard from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator this offseason, and Campbell says he’s very pleased with the progress he’s seeing.

Campbell said the Lions are “probably more up to speed defensively” than offensively and that Sheppard has all the players and coaches on board with how he’s running the defense.

“Everyone getting on the same page with how Shep wants to do things, we’re cooking pretty good right now,” Campbell said.

The Lions lost defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after the season when he became head coach of the Jets, and that’s a significant loss considering how well Glenn did the job in Detroit. But Sheppard was an assistant under Glenn for all four of his years as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, and now he’s stepping in and taking over the job. Campbell thinks Sheppard is more than ready.