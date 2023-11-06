Dan Campbell: Lions plan committee approach with David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs

For much of this season, the Lions haven’t needed to decide how to split snaps between running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs because the two haven’t been healthy at the same time. But that’s about to change, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell says both players will get plenty of opportunities.

Montgomery appears likely to return from his rib injury Sunday against the Chargers, and Gibbs is coming off his best game last week against the Raiders. Campbell was asked today how they’ll split the workload going forward.

“We know what David can do, but we know that Gibbs has gotten better every week, so we’re going to ask those guys to do the things they do well and that help our offense move the football,” Campbell said. “I don’t think, necessarily sitting here talking to you right now, that I see Gibbs getting 65 plays. I don’t see that. But he’s going to get his fair share now. We know what he can be and he’s growing. I think it’ll be a little bit by committee and make sure we get those guys their touches. Gibbs will get his touches.”

When healthy, Montgomery has been the starter, and it appears that will remain the case for the rest of the season. But Gibbs’ breakout game against the Raiders likely means he’ll get close to an equal workload going forward.