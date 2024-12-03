 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: Lions see the schedule as we’re in playoff football right now

  
Published December 3, 2024 02:53 PM

The 11-1 Lions are the best team in the NFL right now, but their schedule doesn’t make things easy: They play the 9-3 Packers on Thursday, the 10-2 Bills next week, and finish the season against the 10-2 Vikings. Lions coach Dan Campbell says as far as he’s concerned, his team needs to be treating December like it’s the playoffs.

“We’re in playoff football right now,” Campbell said. “That’s where we’re at. We’re in December, and our schedule says that. We play tough opponent after tough opponent, we’ve got another one, we’ve got plenty of them coming up. This is the type of stuff that you live for. And it’s also the stuff that gets you ready for the tournament.”

The Lions, who also have games remaining against the Bears and 49ers, are good enough to run the table. But that’s no sure thing, and with only a one-game lead in the NFC North over the Vikings, and a two-game lead over the Packers, they need to continue playing their best football if they want to avoid having to play on the road in the playoffs. Trip up, and the Lions’ path to the Super Bowl could shift from needing to win two games at home, to needing to win three games on the road.

December won’t decide whether the Lions get to the Super Bowl, but playing playoff football now will give the Lions a much clearer path to the Super Bowl when the playoffs start.