Dan Campbell: Nice not to worry about Aaron Donald, but Rams have young talent

The Lions beat the Rams in a home playoff game in January and they’ll be opening the 2024 season at Ford Field against the same opponent, but there’s a significant difference to the opposition this time around.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald retired after the playoff loss in Detroit and his absence was the subject of a question for Lions head coach Dan Campbell at Monday’s press conference. Campbell didn’t sound unhappy about Donald being off the field for the Rams, but he noted Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and other young Rams defenders will make sure the Lions still have their hands full.

“You needed to know where he was at all times, really on all downs,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “It was constantly — you were shifting and motioning just for him, and you’re damn near doing it every play. It’s nice not to have to necessarily worry about [Donald], but the guys they have over there are young and hungry, high motor. Man, they’ve got an influx of youth that’s pretty damn talented.”

One of the big questions in the NFC this year is whether the Rams can remain as tough to beat without Donald as they were with him. The Lions will get the first chance to find out the answer this week.