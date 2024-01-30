Dan Campbell “not going to rush” to replace Ben Johnson if he becomes a head coach

The Lions will likely have to replace a key member of their coaching staff soon.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is widely considered to be the frontrunner to land the Commanders head coaching job. Now that Detroit’s season is over, Johnson is free to interview and get hired.

Should that end up being the case, it would leave a significant void in the Lions’ building. But head coach Dan Campbell noted in his Monday press conference that he’s “not worrying about that just yet.”

“I need to at least get two hours of sleep and then I’ll begin,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But I’m not going to rush [to fill that job if it opens], I can promise you that. I’m not in some mad rush. I’m going to make sure it’s right.”

Campbell added that Johnson has been “a critical piece” for the team.

Johnson took over as offensive coordinator in 2022 and Detroit finished No. 4 in total yards and No. 5 in points scored. The team was No. 3 in yards and No. 5 in points for the 2023 season.

Birkett notes that if the Lions replace Johnson internally, candidates for the role could be pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery, and receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.