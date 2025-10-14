 Skip navigation
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
Bears' Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
Bears' Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”

  
Published October 14, 2025 12:45 PM

After Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, Lions coach Dan Campbell called safety Brian Branch’s postgame actions “inexcusable.” On Tuesday, Campbell made it clear that Branch knows he was in the wrong.

“I saw him yesterday before [the suspension] came down, he knows all this,” Campbell told reporters, via Ben Raven of MLive.com. “He’ll learn from it. This was one instance of something that happens, it doesn’t matter what led to it . . . you can’t take out your aggression on somebody else. Can’t cross that line. . . . He’s an outstanding young man. He’s got a great heart.”

Branch claimed after the incident that he was upset because Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had blocked him in the back.

The NFL has suspended Branch for one game, after he struck Smith-Schuster in the facemask. The appeal is pending.

The 4-2 Lions host the 5-1 Buccaneers on Monday night.