Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: Nobody’s playing QB better than him right now

When you think of the best quarterbacks in the league right now, who comes to mind?

If it’s not Jared Goff, Dan Campbell might ask you to think again.

In an interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning, the Lions’ head coach extolled Goff’s play in Monday night’s 38-30 victory over the Ravens.

“There’s a number of things — people have no idea — that he did in that game that was big time, man,” Campbell said, via Jeremy Reisman of PrideOfDetroit.com. “I’m talking about high-level quarterback play. High level with the function from the play in the huddle, all of our different audible system that we have that he can get into per play, per look. And then in the moment: crowd noise, everything, critical moments, and just some of the little nuances of the position that he did — get everybody set up right, make sure we’re all on point-it was just, I’m telling you the guy is playing at a very high level.

“You talk about running the quarterback position, nobody’s playing it better than him right now.”

While Goff and the Lions’ offense had a clunker in the season-opening loss to the Packers, the 31-year-old quarterback has played well over the last two weeks to power the Lions to victories.

So far in 2025, Goff leads the league with 77.9 percent completion rate, throwing for 761 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.