Dan Campbell on Micah Parsons: You have to stop this guy

Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that whether or not the offensive line can protect Jared Goff from Packers linebacker Micah Parsons is going to be a key factor in who wins on Thanksgiving.

Campbell talked in a video produced by the Lions about what makes Parsons one of the league’s elite players.

“We know he’s a dynamic player, he’s a dynamic rusher,” Campbell said. “This guy plays hard, he’s got a quick first step, he’s powerful, he’s quick.”

Campbell then narrated a video clip of a Parsons sack of Aaron Rodgers, on a play on which three different Steelers attempted to block him.

“You see him club the tight end, nudges him, already beats that,” Campbell said. “Then the tackle engages him, then the slide comes to him, the guard gets on him and he beats both of them. And that’s just it. If your’e going to use that many resources, you have to stop this guy. And he’ll just keep coming.”