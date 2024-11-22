Dan Campbell: Sam LaPorta looks good, like he has fresh legs

The Lions should have two of their key young players when they play the Colts this weekend.

Second-year tight end Sam LaPorta has been a full participant in practice this week and head coach Dan Campbell again said he’s trending the right way toward playing. LaPorta missed last week’s win over the Jaguars with a shoulder injury.

“He’s been good,” Campbell said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Here we go, two days in and I feel like he’s trending the right way. So he looks pretty good, looks like he’s got fresh legs so that’s good.”

LaPorta has 25 receptions for 366 yards with three touchdowns in nine games this season.

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold also is on track to play after he was added to Thursday’s injury report with a groin issue. Arnold was limited in the session, with Birkett noting the corner suffered a minor tweak in practice.

“He should be good,” Campbell said. “I mean, this morning he went in, got treatment, everything looked like it’s pretty good so we’ll see what he looks like at practice today. I’m not concerned right now but we’ll see how this day goes.”

Arnold has started all 10 games this season and has recorded six passes defensed and a fumble recovery this season.

The Lions’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.