Dan Campbell told Lions, “We’re destined for this” after beating Packers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told his players they’re a team of destiny in the locker room after Thursday night’s win over the Packers.

The always fired-up Campbell seemed particularly enthusiastic that his injury-plagued team managed to pull out a close win over a divisional opponent and told them just how excited he was.

“I’m so freaking proud of you men,” Campbell said in the postgame locker room. “That’s how you show up. You talk about pressure? We live in pressure. That’s where we freakin’ thrive. You did it again. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing in front, it doesn’t matter what’s going on, you always find a way to win. This has been in the making, men. This has been in the making. We were all supposed to be here together. We’re destined for this. Just stay the course.”

The Lions’ defense is basically held together with scotch tape at this point, after accumulating a list of injuries unlike any other defense in the league has suffered. And yet the Lions also have a record unlike any other team in the league, at 12-1.